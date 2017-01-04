'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

Bluffton's Aviana Stevens, 8, shows her knowledge of the ancient megalodon on Nov. 23, 2016. The youngster recently discovered an ancient megalodon tooth while fossil hunting along the banks of the May River with her father, Jason Stevens. Megalodon was a giant shark that went extinct about 2 million years ago.
Katharine is a great white shark being tracked by OCEARCH through Expedition Nantucket, an initiative to provide a broader understanding of the ecology, physiology, and behavior of the north Atlantic great white.
Lady's Island resident Ben Tanner, a hunter, set up cameras to capture whatever it was he and his neighbor were hearing around their home at night since August 2016. They captured this image around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 8,, shown here first in real time, then in slow motion.
Each summer, swallow-tailed kites converge upon the fields and pastures of Allendale, S.C., putting on an acrobatic flying show each morning as they snare insects buzzing just above the grass. Their antics attract birdwatchers and wildlife photographers from around the Southeast, but capturing them on camera can be difficult, as Don Wuori of the Carolina's Nature Photographers Association explains.