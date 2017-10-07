Bikes on the Beach: What you need to know

A bicyclist rides by some beachgoers on Thursday afternoon at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island. According to Travis Petro, manager at Riding Tigers Bike Rentals on Hilton Head Island, a little bit of planning can go a long way in making sure you have an enjoyable experience and in protecting your equipment. For do’s and don’ts of riding your bike on a beach, including which bicycle makes for the best ride, watch our video at islandpacket.com/video. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com