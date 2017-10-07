A bicyclist rides by some beachgoers on Thursday afternoon at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island. According to Travis Petro, manager at Riding Tigers Bike Rentals on Hilton Head Island, a little bit of planning can go a long way in making sure you have an enjoyable experience and in protecting your equipment. For do’s and don’ts of riding your bike on a beach, including which bicycle makes for the best ride, watch our video at islandpacket.com/video.
A bicyclist rides by some beachgoers on Thursday afternoon at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island. According to Travis Petro, manager at Riding Tigers Bike Rentals on Hilton Head Island, a little bit of planning can go a long way in making sure you have an enjoyable experience and in protecting your equipment. For do’s and don’ts of riding your bike on a beach, including which bicycle makes for the best ride, watch our video at islandpacket.com/video. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com
A bicyclist rides by some beachgoers on Thursday afternoon at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island. According to Travis Petro, manager at Riding Tigers Bike Rentals on Hilton Head Island, a little bit of planning can go a long way in making sure you have an enjoyable experience and in protecting your equipment. For do’s and don’ts of riding your bike on a beach, including which bicycle makes for the best ride, watch our video at islandpacket.com/video. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com
Lowcountry Lens

Lowcountry Lens

The people, places and things that make the Lowcountry what it is, as seen through the camera lens.

Lowcountry Lens

Bikes on the Beach: What you need to know

By Delayna Earley

dearley@islandpacket.com

October 07, 2017 12:01 AM

So you want to go for a bike ride on the beach, all you need is a bike and a beach ... right?

Well, according to Travis Petro, manager at Riding Tigers Bike Rentals on Hilton Head Island, a little bit of planning can go a long way in making sure you have an enjoyable experience and in protecting your equipment.

For example, the beaches on Hilton Head can get pretty windy, but if you ride with the wind to your back it will make all the difference in the world. Riding into the wind is like biking uphill.

For more do’s and do not’s of riding your bike on a beach, including which bicycle makes for the best ride, watch our video.

More Videos

Bye Bye, Buoy? Hilton Head's big red buoy removed... for a moment 3:06

Bye Bye, Buoy? Hilton Head's big red buoy removed... for a moment

Pause
Pedestrian killed on St. Helena roadway 0:45

Pedestrian killed on St. Helena roadway

This Lowcountry buoy won't be going anywhere 0:39

This Lowcountry buoy won't be going anywhere

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Beaufort school board chairman lets loose against critics 0:19

Beaufort school board chairman lets loose against critics

Woman charged with animal cruelty after police saw this security video 0:44

Woman charged with animal cruelty after police saw this security video

Car is removed from marsh at Beaufort Downtown Marina 4:28

Car is removed from marsh at Beaufort Downtown Marina

Here's what you missed: Scenes from the 2017 Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island 1:06

Here's what you missed: Scenes from the 2017 Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island

Looking for a better way to fill a sandbag? Here's how 1:11

Looking for a better way to fill a sandbag? Here's how

Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion 1:40

Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion

  • Geared up to ride your bike on Lowcountry beaches? Check out these tips first

    Tips for riding your bike on the beach, and caring for it afterwards from Travis Petro, manager of Riding Tigers Bike Rentals, on Hilton Head Island.

Geared up to ride your bike on Lowcountry beaches? Check out these tips first

Tips for riding your bike on the beach, and caring for it afterwards from Travis Petro, manager of Riding Tigers Bike Rentals, on Hilton Head Island.

Delayna Earley Staff video

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Geared up to ride your bike on Lowcountry beaches? Check out these tips first

View More Video

About Lowcountry Lens

@LowcountryLens

The people, places and things that make the Lowcountry what it is, as seen through the camera lens.