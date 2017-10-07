Bikes on the Beach: What you need to know

So you want to go for a bike ride on the beach, all you need is a bike and a beach ... right?
Well, according to Travis Petro, manager at Riding Tigers Bike Rentals on Hilton Head Island, a little bit of planning can go a long way in making sure you have an enjoyable experience and in protecting your equipment.
For example, the beaches on Hilton Head can get pretty windy, but if you ride with the wind to your back it will make all the difference in the world. Riding into the wind is like biking uphill.
For more do’s and do not’s of riding your bike on a beach, including which bicycle makes for the best ride, watch our video.
