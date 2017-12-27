Charleston Museum offers a window to the world for the Lowcountry

On Jan. 8, 1880, a Biscay whale wandered into Charleston harbor and became disoriented. In its panic to escape to the open sea, it attracted the attention of fishermen and townspeople who began to pursue it out of curiosity and sport. The poor beast soon became exhausted and perished, stranded on a hostile shore and forgotten.
One man, however, saw something others did not.
Dr. Gabriel E. Manigault, curator of the Charleston Museum, paid for the recovery of the whale and worked to preserve it for display.
Today, the lost whale greets thousands of visitors a year in the main entrance of the Charleston Museum, one of the oldest museums in America and a window to the world for the Lowcountry.
The Charleston Museum was founded in 1773, one of the first of its kind for the young nation. The museum grew as the colony of South Carolina became a state, and its efforts increased to preserve historic treasures and the wonders of the natural world.
The Charleston Museum first opened to the public in 1824 and fascinated visitors were amazed at Egyptian mummies, prehistoric fossils and collections of rare and exotic rocks and minerals.
In time, the wonders of the industrial age, the ruin of Civil War and the rebirth of prosperity and liberty of the modern world all formed part of a growing collection of artifacts, displays, programs and historical properties that have made the Charleston Museum a truly unique and valuable chronicle of Lowcountry life and the natural world.
Today it is open year-round and attracts thousands of visitors a year who come to experience the treasures within.
When you visit the Charleston Museum you will be greeted by Dr. Manigault’s whale and enjoy hours of exploring the halls and rooms of the museums offerings.
You will walk through a path of South Carolina and Lowcountry history, see fossils and extinct animals, including an ancient crocodile and the largest bird to ever fly.
You will see an extensive collection of fine art in Charleston silver and the beauty of the city’s wrought-iron gates and traditional features.
The effects of tumultuous hurricanes and natural disasters are felt, and the art and culture of a society emerging from 19th-century cotton and farming to the modern age can be experienced.
Hands-on displays abound, bringing enjoyment and learning for visitors of all ages, especially in the interactive “Kidstory” section, where young visitors can don period clothes and explore wildlife habitats.
In all, the Charleston Museum will take you from the past to the present and back again all in one enjoyable afternoon you will not soon forget.
As the stranded whale at once exemplified tragedy and loss on a foreign shore, the Charleston Museum brings that natural world and the mystery of ancient lands to visitors who seek to experience something more and expand the bounds of their understanding.
Bluffton resident Matt Richardson enjoys taking day trips with his family and exploring the Lowcountry. To see more pictures from his adventures, go to www.Flickr.com and search on the username “greenkayak73.” He can be reached at greenkayak73@gmail.com.
If you go
The Charleston Museum is located at 360 Meeting St., Charleston, and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 for the museum, and packages are available to combine prices to visit several offsite collections and locations such as Charleston museums of the Heyward-Washington House (home of a signer of the declaration of independence and where George Washington stayed during his presidential southern tour) and the Joseph Manigault House, a classic 19th-century Charleston home. The Charleston Museum has an active calendar and numerous programs throughout the year, so if you desire a simple day at the museum or seek deeper involvement, the Charleston Museum has a place for you. For more info, visit www.charlestonmuseum.org or call 843-722-2996.
