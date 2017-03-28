Just a tiny little boy stood in tears, on a busy street corner,
What was he doing here?
But when he tried to explain, all he knew was his name.
It was late and beginning to rain,
So I ask him about the place where he lived,
He remembered the old church where the big cross was lit,
Then his eyes opened wide and he said with a smile,
If you can get me to the cross, then I’ll find my way home.
Show me the cross and I’ll find my way home,
Show me the cross and I’ll know where to go.
When I’m there beneath the cross, I’m no longer lost,
Show me the cross and I’ll find my way home!
The meaning of the cross in Christianity is as a symbol of God’s love and justice. “Jesus Christ is the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world. (John 1:29)
While chatting with my granddaughter, Cheryl, recently, she said there was a time in her life she felt inferior when comparing herself to her peers and was caught in the game of always striving to be better than someone else. Then she stopped wrestling with the truth — the truth that God so uniquely designed her as a one of a kind. She learned that by being herself, that made her feel “completely enough.”
Comparison asks: “Are you really enough?” but God says: “Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? Yet not one of them is forgotten by God. Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.(Luke 12:6-7)
So, she said she put on her armor in the battle to defeat the enemy of “comparison” to get to the truth that “I am enough.”
It reminds me to run this race in life in my own lane, to be my very best self without worrying about measuring up to the runners beside me. When we choose to wake up and embrace who God made us to be, it gives Him the glory, and (we) experience His true love for us, and who He designed us to be — just ‘ourselves,’ uniquely one.
When correlating the cross with Easter’ in writing this article, I thought of our conversation and realized she had lain her inadequate feelings at the foot of the cross and finally felt herself wrapped in God’s love with the complete freedom to experience His true love for her and who He designed her to be.
In reference to the cross, 1 Peter 2: 24 reads: “He himself bore our sins in His body on the tree, so that we might die to sins and live for righteous.”
Many years ago on a car trip to Nova Scotia with other relatives, we took the back roads instead of the mindless, boring travel on interstate highways since we were in no hurry. It was interesting to see how many churches along the way had steeples topped with white crosses. The countryside on the trip was filled with hills and valleys, so it was breathtaking upon rising to the top of a hill to find a small church nestled amongst a cluster of trees with its white steeple and cross breaking through the top of the trees catching the sunlight, speaking to the heart saying, “On a cross, Jesus was crucified for our sins, but He’s alive today, He arose.”
Happy Easter.
Contributor Jean Tanner is a lifetime rural resident of the Bluffton area and can be reached at jstmeema@hargray.com.
Comments