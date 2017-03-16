When manatees come calling, give them a Hilton Head welcome

Hilton Head Island draws visitor from across the country and the world, most of them who fly or drive to our little piece of paradise.
One of the most loveable — the Florida manatee — simply swims up from the Sunshine State.
Not that it’s always an easy trip.
The animal is one of our gentler, quieter giants, and the easiest to overlook when boating or fishing in the Lowcountry waters.
Dr. Al Segars of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, will speak on these voluptuous aquatic mammals and answer questions at 3 p.m. April 5 at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn. (Call the museum at 843-689-6767, ext 223 for reservations. The cost is $7 per person, and the talk is recommended for ages 12 and older.)
Here are some of the things you need to know about these gentle creatures.
“Feeding and watering manatees is illegal and encourages the mammals to spend time at docks and marinas, making them susceptible to boat strikes, which is one of the main causes of mortality for manatees,” Segars says on SCDNR website.
At this point in the history of humankind’s relationship with wildlife, the environment, and conservation efforts, a statement like that should fall under the category of, Duh. Obviously, it still needs to be spelled out.
The Florida manatee, like its cousins such as the dugong and sea cow, is rotund, moves rather languidly, and sometimes performs barrel rolls when playing. It is also is endangered.
But let’s not equate slow moving with lazy, fat, or slow-witted. Manatees can swim very fast when need be. And just because algae grows on certain areas of their bodies does not mean they have been lying around in one spot for a long time. It just means their bodies are nutrient-rich.
Manatees are surprisingly nimble, and like belly rubs, according to Captain Mike’s “Swimming with the Manatees” website in Florida, where he takes vacationers on tour, swimmingwiththemanatees.com/manatee-behavior/. They can grow up to 12 feet long, weigh 1,600 pounds, and live 60 years old. They must eat around 15 percent of their body weight each day, which is roughly 150 pounds of sea grass.
They are part of the delicate scale we balance with nature as we Jetski our way through a two-week vacation.
As with other large aquatic mammals such as whales, it is difficult to grasp just how important this awkward herbivore is to our planet’s ecosystem. Manatees have adjusted to human environmental encroachment by adapting to the warmer water temperatures generated by industry and development; not an advisable solution from an evolutionary standpoint, but a survival method nonetheless. Now, however, with the shutting down of some plants and restructuring of industry, manatees are constantly migrating to find warm water suitable to their bodies and needs. It’s one of the reasons they wind up here, and even further north, even up to Cape Cod.
That’s not the only way humans interfere with the survival of this species. Sharing the ocean recreationally has impacted manatees with propellers and boat hulls causing injury and death. Most manatees have a pattern of scars on their backs and tails, signs that they’ve survived some kind of boating collision. www.defenders.org/florida-manatee/collisions-watercraft
If you are heading out of a marina, it’s important to look for large swirls of water, called footprints, before cranking your motor. These swirls can indicate a manatee’s flipper as it dives away from the boat.
If your boat does collide with a manatee, the SCDNR “asks that the boater stand by and immediately contact the U.S. Coast Guard on VHF Channel 16 or DNR at (800) 922-5431” www.dnr.sc.gov/news/2016/jun/jun1_manatee.html
Remember, they are our guests. The least we can do is to make them feel safe and welcome.
Carmen Hawkins De Cecco lives on Hilton Head Island. She blogs at hiltonheadblogangel.me. Email her at carmenhawk@hargray.com.
