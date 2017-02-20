Pretty poison? Jessamine provides a splash of spring color despite toxic properties

If you’re noticing splashes of yellow in trees along the roadside, these are probably the blooms of Carolina jessamine (Gelsemium sempervirens), an early sign of spring in the Lowcountry.
“Jessamine”? Or “jasmine”? Either name has been applied to this common trailing vine. And to make matters more confusing, several other Lowcountry plants go by the name of jasmine, including Confederate jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides) and winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum). These two plants, familiar to many gardeners, aren’t actually related to each other or to our native jessamine.
Carolina jessamine has been South Carolina’s state flower since 1924—look for its picture on our state quarter, along with the Carolina Wren and the cabbage palmetto.
It’s a perennial, evergreen vine with showy, trumpet-shaped, lemon-yellow flowers. The blooms emit an intense fragrance and attract a variety of pollinators, though in the case of honeybees the nectar is apparently toxic.
In fact, all parts of the plant contain strychnine-related compounds and if eaten are poisonous to humans, as well as pets. Even the sap may cause skin irritation.
Despite its toxicity, though, Carolina Jessamine has a long history of use in treating headache, influenza, neuralgia, asthma, and other ailments.
It’s even being investigated today as a possible anti-tumor agent.
Vicky McMillan, a retired biologist formerly at Colgate University,lives on Hilton Head Island. She can be reached at vicky.mcmillan@gmail.com.
Comments