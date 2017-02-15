Hilton Head’s Shore Notes: Sweets voices sing as one

For all you songbirds who thought you would never again sing a capella with best friends in perfect, synchronized harmony after college, think again.
The Shore Notes are Hilton Head Island’s chapter of the International Sweet Adelines, comprised of 23,000 members worldwide and 30 singers locally. Begun in 1997 by several islanders who have since moved away, the group was officially chartered in 2001.
They compete regionally and nationally, and if their energy and discipline are any indication of how these women inhabit their lives around rehearsals and performances, it’s no wonder they all smile and giggle like sorority sisters the whole time they are together. Each is polished, dressed, and ready for performance at any time. (And this was just rehearsal.)
On a recent Monday night at Island Lutheran Church, the Shore Notes were impeccable. They are a dedicated group. Many travel from Savannah, Pooler, Sun City, Hardeeville, Beaufort, Lady’s Island, and even Jacksonville, Fla,, where two singers drive up along with director Faye McClanahan.
I noticed that no one came rushing in late, making up excuses about how their beagle wouldn’t get off their jeans while they were trying to get ready or citing gridlocked traffic or busy day at the office.
I felt transported backward to the last time I was part of an ensemble that energized me similarly, which had to be in 1975 at Camp Mont Shenandoah in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, where we learned to sing a capella in perfect four-part harmony. And if that sounds like a cliché, let me remind you that clichés have sources, just like stereotypes find their seeds in truth. So yes, I did sing crisply, proudly, and loudly, standing tall, on risers in summer camp lo forty-something years ago.
I’d almost forgotten those amazing notes we could hit all at the same time only after constant repetition; how we’d eagerly ran to practice — after swimming in the Cowpasture River and archery practice — because we wanted to sound like the Supremes, or to hear our own voices soar to the Battle Hymn of the Republic while we marched in place. The point was, we later figured out, was that we could not make that awesome sound alone. We could not galvanize our emotions by ourselves. It took all of us, together — an important, early lesson to learn as a kid. A lesson we often forget as adults.
I felt all that on that Monday night.
It goes beyond singing, this a capella thing. You have to be fit. There is breath work involved, because to carry those tunes from low to high and roll your shoulders and clap your hands and snap your fingers and wink and turn to the right side (at the same time and in the same direction at the same beat) and tip your cap, well, let’s just say these Shore Notes are in good shape.
I’m not sure if it’s more enjoyable to be an audience member or a performer. Humorous, poignant, contemporary lyrics like, “I’m just a renaissance woman, living in a diet drink world,” are so engaging that one might feel compelled to jump up from one’s seat, and step up to the middle riser, squishing in between two women who seem to already have their rhythm down and just start singing right along with the girls.
If you feel like being energized, mark your calendars and be on time at 7 p.m. March 4 when the Shore Notes sing at the Seahawk Cultural Center, 70 Wilborn Road, Hilton Head. Tickets cost $20 with Monty Jett and a guest quartet called “A Mighty Wind.”
As a non-profit organization, the Shore Notes sell tickets to cover their own expenses and any proceeds they give back to the community in music scholarships and awards. For more information, go to www.hiltonheadshorenotes.com/
Expect them to hit all the sweet notes — together.
Carmen Hawkins De Cecco lives on Hilton Head Island. She blogs at hiltonheadblogangel.me. Email her at carmenhawk@hargray.com.
