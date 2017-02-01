Hilton Head’s ‘melting pot’ simmers with kindness and love

Hilton Head has always seemed a microcosm of America’s melting pot paradigm. People from all over the country and the world move here for many different reasons — a better life for their children, to escape harsh seasons, to pursue different professional opportunities, or to retire in surroundings that easily accommodate leisure activities.
My friend Atul M. Gupta is one of those people. He was born in Punjab, India, reared in Cincinnati since age two, and now lives here with his family. He works as a neurologist.
Atul remembers becoming an American citizen at eighteen, after growing up in a home that respected all religions. “I was taught to honor all the enlightened leaders of all the world’s religions, and to educate our children to make their own informed choices,” he said over a recent lunch. He feels this inclusiveness at home helped him become community oriented wherever he lived, and unafraid of differ belief systems.
Since moving to the Lowcountry, his practice has ventured into the concierge style of administering to his patients and clients. As he described how his practice had evolved, it was apparent that the inclusive nature of his upbringing informed that evolution and had a positive effect on his connections with patients, despite insurance and political obstacles that sometimes impede healthcare.
“Many of my patients who originally came to me for a neurological disorder have returned to me for related health issues, which pushes me to learn more about their history and health, which in turn creates a dynamic relationship that resembles more closely the older doctor/patient model, when physicians knew their patients personally, cared about their families, and made house calls,” he said.
Indeed, our lunch interview took place on a day he was making his rounds on the island. At his side was a black medical bag.
And while the notion of concierge medicine usually carries with it the scent of a country club income, think again. With insurance premiums all over the board, and the fate of the Affordable Care Act uncertain, it often costs the same, or even less, to pay one trusted physician to know you inside and out. He or she is the sort of doctor who gives out cell phone numbers and makes special emergency trips with you to solve a health problem.
I first met Atul and his wife Puneeta at the Italian-American Club of Hilton Head, where Atul is a member. The club changed its by-laws a few years ago to allow people who were from other nationalities and backgrounds to apply for membership. As long as prospective members were “Italian at heart,” and would commit to the club’s core mission — derived from the Italian cultural tradition of sharing wealth and love, community involvement, and of course feeding the masses — they were welcome. All of which, Atul said, corresponded easily with his values and upbringing.
“The Italian heritage is very similar to Indian because we have a high respect for three things: family, friends, and food.”
That’s an approach he brings to other parts of his life.
Beyond healing the sick, he gives back to his community in ways large and small. He attends PTA meeting and chaired this year’s Heart Ball for the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. This year’s theme is Cirque d’Amour.
The 20th Annual Heart Ball was Feb. 4 at the Westin in Port Royal. If you missed it, opportunities to donate can be made online or by calling Carla Raines, director of development, at 843-540-6338.
Putting our hearts into such efforts may be just what the doctor ordered.
Carmen Hawkins De Cecco lives on Hilton Head Island. She blogs at hiltonheadblogangel.me. Email her at carmenhawk@hargray.com.
Comments