The best gift for Valentine’s Day: Take the time to cheer up a lonely heart

Since Valentine’s candy comes in boxes that are shaped like a square, circle or triangle, its a wonder that those shapes weren’t used to symbolize Valentine’s Day.
I googled the phrase, “How did the heart become the symbol to represent Valentine’s Day?”
Boy, did I open a whole can of worms. There was a huge amount of information offered which lead to the problem of reading and deciphering it and deciding which to use. That branched off into different directions that required more googling. Sometimes, it may be more beneficial to be ‘dumb’ and love than to know-it-all and love.
Wikipedia says, “The heart shape is an ideograph used to express the idea of the ‘heart’ in its metaphorical or symbolic senses as the center of emotion, including affection and love.” Whew! That’s a mouthful. It almost needs another dictionary to explain the meaning. Simply speaking, the heart design is a picture suggesting the resemblance of the part of the human body feeling love and affection.
But whoa. Don’t we have to think with our brain before we can feel with our heart? Doesn’t the old saying go, “Think with your head, lead with your heart?” I guess the pretty red symbol of a heart looks better on a Valentines card rather than a picture of the human brain.
Some believe the shape of the heart came from leaves. Leaves appear in paintings dating back to the Middle Ages illustrating a romantic love between men and women and the spiritual love between mankind and God. During this time, Christian theology believed the heart was meant to represent Jesus Christ and His love. Therefore it started appearing in art, so when Valentine’s Day originated in England in the 1600s, the heart symbol was the obvious choice to reflect the holiday.
Through the years, Valentines were handmade with cut-outs of red hearts placed on pieces of lace and decorated lavishly with sequins or jewels before they were finished off with handwritten thoughts of love. Today, we may add our own handwritten slang of XOXO at the bottom of our store-bought card, letter or email before signing our name. Those letters represent a statement of sincerity, faith, love or a good friendship.
Esther Howland, called “The Mother of the American Valentine”, was born in 1828 and starting her own card business, the New England Valentine Company, in 1847. She was 19 years old at the time and is believed to be the first person to make commercial Valentine cards in America. Before that, they had been imported from Europe. The business eventually grossed over $100,000 annually in the 19th century and was eventually sold in 1881 to the George C. Whitney Company. If your great grandmother was a “card keeper” who saved some of these Valentines, check the back of the card. If it’s embossed with N.E.V.Co., then you’ve found a real treasure.
William Shakespeare wrote many poems on love, among them:
Love looks not with the eyes,
But with the mind, and therefore
Is winged Cupid painted blind.
Here’s another:
Love me or hate me, both are in my favor,
If you love me, I’ll always be in your heart,
If you hate me, I’ll always be in your mind.
Another way to acknowledge those we care for beyond giving a Valentine’s card, flowers or chocolates is to give of yourself. Spend time with an elderly person who’s lonely. Share a conversation with them or do some handy man chores around the home that they can no longer do.
This Valentine’s Day, fill someone’s heart with love, for a heart that loves is always young.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Contributor Jean Tanner is a lifetime rural resident of the Bluffton area and can be reached at jstmeema@hargray.com.
