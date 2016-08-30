Education

August 30, 2016 9:32 AM

Who won our Back to School photo contest? Here’s who’s taking home a $100 gift card

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

A few weeks ago, we gave area parents a homework assignment: snap a photo of your kids before they head back for the first day of school, share it with us and you could win a $100 Visa gift card to help out with those school supply costs.

The response was overwhelming.

Roughly 200 entries were submitted of students from every community in our readership area.

So who won? Here’s who we picked at random to win, along with a few other favorites.

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/

Related content

Education

Comments

Videos

Run St. Gregory Run!

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos