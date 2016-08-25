How this note at a school 800 miles away sparked debate in the Lowcountry

An all-boys private school in Arkansas has long had a rule barring parents from coming to the school to drop things off -- such as forgotten lunches, assignments and sports equipment -- for their children.
A photo posted to the school’s Facebook page included the above sign online, with the message "Welcome to Catholic High. We teach reading, writing, arithmetic, and problem-solving." Within days, it was shared nearly 120,000 times and received more than 3,700 comments, with parents debating whether it was ethical, fair or wise to punish teens when their memories fail them.
There was similar reaction here in the Lowcountry.
Would you like to see a similar policy closer to home? Or does this policy go too far?
Here’s what folks on our Facebook page had to say. What do you think? Comment at the bottom of the page and let us know.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments