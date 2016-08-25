How this note at a school 800 miles away sparked debate in the Lowcountry

0:48 Day 1 at May River High; 're-grand opening' at HE McCracken Middle Pause

1:07 Move-in day at USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus

1:03 School board member: Statement sent to media doesn't represent all

0:44 Moving into May River High School

1:22 Back to school fever at the Back-to-School Expo

0:52 Watch: Helicopter delivered for TCL aviation program

2:44 Where are Hilton Head Christian Academy grads heading?

0:50 Battery Creek High School 2016 graduation

1:50 Bluffton High Class of 2016 graduation

1:30 These 2 students left graduation with jobs