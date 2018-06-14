Another Beaufort Co. school district administrator is leaving. Here's why

Another high-ranking Beaufort County school district administrator is heading elsewhere.
Dr. Gregory McCord, currently chief auxiliary services officer for the Beaufort County School District, will be leaving to take the Marlboro County School District superintendent post in the coming days. He'll officially begin his new job July 1.
McCord officially becomes the third school district administrator to announce his departure this year. Superintendent Jeff Moss announced his resignation on May 15 — effective July 31 — and the school district's attorney, Drew Davis, stepped down in April.
In a statement provided to The Island Packet, Dr. Moss, who is currently on vacation, wished McCord well in his new endeavors and said McCord "will be hard to replace." He highlighted McCord's implementation of a student mentorship program and scholarships for two years of tuition-free attendance at Technical College of the Lowcountry.
McCord expressed his excitement for his new role and made sure to acknowledge the mentors he's had here, including at the schools, in the community and the district's faith-based partners.
"Our team has done a great job of preparing individuals to step up to the plate and keep the district running smoothly, and I have no doubt that Beaufort County will continue to excel," McCord said.
McCord was one of four finalists for the superintendent job in Marlboro County. He previously said he began the application process before Moss announced his resignation, and that Moss' departure did not play a role in his decision to seek the new position.
In April 2017, he was involved in a confrontation with school board member John Dowling, who was then a private citizen. McCord escorted Dowling out of a school board work session after Dowling got into an argument with then-board Chairwoman Mary Cordray.
Dowling filed a restraining order against McCord, but a magistrate judge found no grounds for that request.
McCord's duties in Beaufort County included overseeing adult education, student transportation, youth leadership, behavior intervention programs, student discipline and mentoring programs.
He instituted a 2.0 GPA policy for Beaufort County student athletes, founded the E3 mentoring program for middle and high school boys, and in 2015, he received the Special Olympics South Carolina Educator of the Year Award, according to his resume.
Before joining Beaufort County schools, McCord served as principal of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School for five years. He also served as assistant principal at two high schools and as the director of student services for Lexington/Richland School District 5.
The four finalists in Marlboro County were selected from 34 applicants from across the country, including 13 from South Carolina and 10 from North Carolina, according to a district news release. McCord was the only finalist without previous superintendent experience.
Marlboro County School District consists of eight schools that serve a total of about 4,000 students from prekindergarten through 12th grade, according to a district news release in late May.
Nearly 83 percent of students in that school district live in poverty, compared with 54 percent in Beaufort County schools, according to the most recent data available from the South Carolina Department of Education.
The two school districts maintained nearly identical four-year graduation rates and percentage of students attending college after graduation as Beaufort County schools in 2017.
Maggie Angst contributed reporting to this story.
