Beaufort County school board names interim superintendent to replace Moss

Three weeks after Beaufort County schools superintendent Jeff Moss offered his resignation, the county's Board of Education unanimously chose an interim administrator with 46 years of experience to fill Moss' spot.
The board, which normally splits into factions, voted to hire Herbert Berg in an 11-0 vote Thursday night.
Berg, who retired in 2011, has worked as a superintendent for more than 35 years in Washington, Virginia and South Carolina. He was awarded Superintendent of the Year during his time in Washington and was twice named among the Top 100 American School Superintendents by the American Association of School Administrators.
Most recently, Berg served as superintendent at South Carolina's Kershaw County Schools from 2003-2007 and Lexington-Richland School District Five from 2008-2011.
The board interviewed seven potential candidates for the interim superintendent position, including six applicants from outside the district and one internal candidate. The names of the six candidates who were not chosen have not yet been released.
Moss' resignation, which goes into effect July 31, capped an end to his five years in office which were plagued by ethics violations, two failed referendums and an ongoing FBI investigation related to the construction of two schools that were built during his tenure.
Two weeks ago, the school board approved the financial agreement ending Moss' employment without knowing how much it would cost taxpayers.
Moss will receive a $220,000 lump sum, equal to one year’s salary for the 2018-19 school year, to be paid Aug. 1, according to the agreement. He will also receive a $44,000 retirement fund contribution, as well as an unspecified amount of unused annual and sick leave.
This story will be updated.
Comments