Former Beaufort County student's Snapchat prompts investigation from law enforcement

A Snapchat post sent to a Beaufort High School student prompted an investigation from law enforcement Monday.
The post, which was sent by a former Beaufort High student who now lives in Virginia, depicted a young man with a firearm, according to Beaufort County School District spokesman Jim Foster.
There was no direct threat to Beaufort High or any other school within the district, Foster said in an email.
Still, law enforcement was contacted and is investigating the post.
"Because safety is the No. 1 priority, the school is acting out of an abundance of caution," Foster wrote in the email.
The safety concern comes less than two weeks after a 17-year-old boy killed 10 and wounded 10 others at a Texas high school.
Additional Beaufort police will remain on campus Monday, Foster said.
Beaufort High families and staff have been notified, and the school is operating on its regular schedule.
This is the third incident in about a week that law enforcement was called to investigate an incident at a Beaufort County school.
On May 21, a Beaufort high student brought a BB gun to school in a backpack. And on May 24, a potential threat was investigated at Lowcountry Montessori but the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office found there was no danger to students.
This story will be updated.
