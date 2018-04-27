Is your child’s teacher the school’s Teacher of the Year? Here's the full list

Two individuals at each of Beaufort County's public schools received a surprise last week when school board members delivered the annual Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year announcement.
Teachers of the Year were selected by their peers, according to criteria established by the schools, the South Carolina Department of Education and the district’s Teacher Forum. The schools’ Teachers of the Year will be eligible for District Teacher of the Year honors next fall.
Support staff — social workers, school nurses, bookkeepers, office managers, teacher assistants, school secretaries and technology and data specialists — also were selected by school staff and will be eligible for District Support Staff Person of the Year.
Beaufort Elementary
- Jonnie Holt, special education teacher
- Torri McCullough, behavior management specialist
Beaufort High
- Susan Mitchell, English teacher
- Tracy Lawton, office manager
Beaufort Middle
- Kelly Hall, drama teacher
- Mary Winburn, nurse
Battery Creek High
- Joel Keown, math teacher
- Patricia Bussey, behavior management specialist
Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence
- Aretha Bright, protective services instructor
- Twanna Worley, office manager
Bluffton Elementary and Early Childhood Center
- Valerie Seldes, kindergarten and first-grade teacher
- Kylie Eccles, nurse
Bluffton High
- Brittany Carter, science teacher
- Lori Martz, bookkeeper
Bluffton Middle
Abby Seda, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher
Norma McKeliver, behavior interventionist
Broad River Elementary
- Lakeshia Mcmillon, fourth-grade teacher
Regina Webster, bookeeper
Coosa Elementary
- Cindy Landa, kindergarten teacher
- Melissa Harmon, office manager
H. E. McCracken Middle
- Karen McKenzie, social studies teacher
- Ina Rollins, data clerk
Hilton Head Early Childhood Center
- Amy Orr, kindergarten teacher
- Aldeci Long, kindergarten assistant
Hilton Head Elementary
- Theresa Hamby, Gifted and Talented teacher
- Melina Magazzu, administrative assistant
Hilton Head School for the Creative Arts and Daufuskie Island
- Cora Lugo, literacy teacher
- Anthony “Tony” Grant, support specialist
Hilton Head Island High
- Edi Philips, biology teacher
- Jill Pongallo, administrative assistant
Hilton Head Island Middle
- Patricia Drane, language arts teacher
- Lewanda Bush, data clerk
Joseph Shanklin Elementary
- Vikki Deloach, second-grade teacher
- Phillip Young, head custodian
Islands Academy
- Raven Polk, science teacher
- Carolyn Brown, office manager
Lady’s Island Elementary
- Ashley Walker, first-grade teacher
- Kristyn Alston, behavior management specialist
Lady’s Island Middle
- Kelsey Lopez, math teacher
- Cori Talbert, media assistant
May River High
Elizabeth Patterson, science teacher
Keisha Glover, behavior management specialist
M.C. Riley Elementary and Early Childhood Center
- Melissa Cahill, speech therapist
- Maria “Pilar” Renteria-Higuera, administrative assistant
Mossy Oaks Elementary
- Lesley Perry, literacy teacher
- Mary Weber pre-kindergarten assistant
Okatie Elementary
- Emily “Nikki” Davis, second-grade teacher
- Siobhan McCann, computer lab assistant
Pritchardville Elementary
- Kristen Parson, Advanced Mathematics, Engineering and Science (AMES) lead teacher
Julie Houchin, administrative associate
Port Royal Elementary
- Shelley Krebs, Gifted and Talented teacher
Timothy Kelly, kindergarten assistant
Red Cedar Elementary
- Emily Brayshaw, third-grade teacher
- Theresa Ball, media assistant
River Ridge Academy
- Christina Peth, language arts teacher
- Kenynatta Hamlet, Montessori assistant
Robert Smalls International Academy
- Jaqueline Lawton, language arts teacher
- Mary Dorsey, bookkeeper
St. Helena Elementary
- Angela Palmerio, kindergarten teacher
- Marcia Bennett, behavior interventionist
Whale Branch Early College High
- Dr. Pretel “Trina” Simmons-Hill, science teacher
- Sharmona Rivers, bookkeeper
Whale Branch Elementary and Davis Early Childhood Center
- Christina Davis, first-grade teacher
- Shonda Royals, data clerk
Whale Branch Middle
- Tamekia Ford, language arts teacher
- Gail Pusha, systems support technology specialist
Adult Education
Patricia Spivey
Jenifer Brown, data clerk
District office
- Kaylee Yinger, procurement specialist
Transportation Department
- Tori Mitchell, area supervisor
You can read who won last year's awards here.
