Hilton Head Elementary School announced their Teacher of the Year (Gifted and Talented instructor Theresa Hamby) and Support Staff of the Year (adminisitrative assistant Melina Magazzu) on Friday, April 20, 2018.
Is your child’s teacher the school’s Teacher of the Year? Here's the full list

April 27, 2018 03:40 PM

Two individuals at each of Beaufort County's public schools received a surprise last week when school board members delivered the annual Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year announcement.

Teachers of the Year were selected by their peers, according to criteria established by the schools, the South Carolina Department of Education and the district’s Teacher Forum. The schools’ Teachers of the Year will be eligible for District Teacher of the Year honors next fall.

Support staff — social workers, school nurses, bookkeepers, office managers, teacher assistants, school secretaries and technology and data specialists — also were selected by school staff and will be eligible for District Support Staff Person of the Year.

Beaufort Elementary

  • Jonnie Holt, special education teacher
  • Torri McCullough, behavior management specialist

Beaufort High

  • Susan Mitchell, English teacher
  • Tracy Lawton, office manager

Beaufort Middle

  • Kelly Hall, drama teacher
  • Mary Winburn, nurse

Battery Creek High

  • Joel Keown, math teacher
  • Patricia Bussey, behavior management specialist

BCHSTOY.jpg
Joel Keown is honored as Battery Creek High School's 2018-19 Teacher of the Year
Beaufort County School District

Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence

  • Aretha Bright, protective services instructor
  • Twanna Worley, office manager

Bluffton Elementary and Early Childhood Center

  • Valerie Seldes, kindergarten and first-grade teacher

  • Kylie Eccles, nurse

Bluffton High

  • Brittany Carter, science teacher
  • Lori Martz, bookkeeper

Bluffton Middle

  • Abby Seda, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher

  • Norma McKeliver, behavior interventionist

Broad River Elementary

  • Lakeshia Mcmillon, fourth-grade teacher

  • Regina Webster, bookeeper

Coosa Elementary

  • Cindy Landa, kindergarten teacher
  • Melissa Harmon, office manager

CoosaTOY.jpg
Coosa Elementary School's Teacher of the Year Cindy Landa, a kindergarten teacher, with her class, principal and school board member David Striebinger.
Beaufort County School District

H. E. McCracken Middle

  • Karen McKenzie, social studies teacher
  • Ina Rollins, data clerk

Hilton Head Early Childhood Center

  • Amy Orr, kindergarten teacher
  • Aldeci Long, kindergarten assistant

SCA_TOY.jpg
Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts literarcy teacher Cora Lugo (in purple) is honored as the school's 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year.
Beaufort County School District

Hilton Head Elementary

  • Theresa Hamby, Gifted and Talented teacher
  • Melina Magazzu, administrative assistant

Hilton Head School for the Creative Arts and Daufuskie Island

  • Cora Lugo, literacy teacher
  • Anthony “Tony” Grant, support specialist

Hilton Head Island High

  • Edi Philips, biology teacher
  • Jill Pongallo, administrative assistant

Hilton Head Island Middle

  • Patricia Drane, language arts teacher
  • Lewanda Bush, data clerk

Joseph Shanklin Elementary

  • Vikki Deloach, second-grade teacher

  • Phillip Young, head custodian

Islands Academy

  • Raven Polk, science teacher
  • Carolyn Brown, office manager

Lady’s Island Elementary

  • Ashley Walker, first-grade teacher

  • Kristyn Alston, behavior management specialist

Lady’s Island Middle

  • Kelsey Lopez, math teacher
  • Cori Talbert, media assistant

LadysIslandMiddleTOY.jpg
Lady's Island Middle School math teacher Kelsey Lopez was announced as the school's Teacher of the Year.
Beaufort County School District

May River High

  • Elizabeth Patterson, science teacher

  • Keisha Glover, behavior management specialist

M.C. Riley Elementary and Early Childhood Center

  • Melissa Cahill, speech therapist
  • Maria “Pilar” Renteria-Higuera, administrative assistant

Mossy Oaks Elementary

  • Lesley Perry, literacy teacher
  • Mary Weber pre-kindergarten assistant

Okatie Elementary

  • Emily “Nikki” Davis, second-grade teacher

  • Siobhan McCann, computer lab assistant

Pritchardville Elementary

  • Kristen Parson, Advanced Mathematics, Engineering and Science (AMES) lead teacher

  • Julie Houchin, administrative associate

Port Royal Elementary

  • Shelley Krebs, Gifted and Talented teacher

  • Timothy Kelly, kindergarten assistant

Red Cedar Elementary

  • Emily Brayshaw, third-grade teacher

  • Theresa Ball, media assistant

River Ridge Academy

  • Christina Peth, language arts teacher
  • Kenynatta Hamlet, Montessori assistant

Robert Smalls International Academy

  • Jaqueline Lawton, language arts teacher
  • Mary Dorsey, bookkeeper

St. Helena Elementary

  • Angela Palmerio, kindergarten teacher
  • Marcia Bennett, behavior interventionist

StHelenaTOY.jpg
St. Helena Elementary School kindergarten teacher Angela Palmerio received the school's Teacher of the Year award.
Beaufort County School District

Whale Branch Early College High

  • Dr. Pretel “Trina” Simmons-Hill, science teacher
  • Sharmona Rivers, bookkeeper

Whale Branch Elementary and Davis Early Childhood Center

  • Christina Davis, first-grade teacher

  • Shonda Royals, data clerk

Whale Branch Middle

  • Tamekia Ford, language arts teacher
  • Gail Pusha, systems support technology specialist

Adult Education

  • Patricia Spivey

  • Jenifer Brown, data clerk

District office

  • Kaylee Yinger, procurement specialist

Transportation Department

  • Tori Mitchell, area supervisor

