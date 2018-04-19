Real work experience for Beaufort students can't be held in a normal classroom

Two Beaufort County School District employees — a teacher and a media assistant — were arrested Monday after an incident that happened at a Lady's Island residence last week, police say. Here's what they were charged with.
After the Parkland school shooting, many parents have wondered if their kid's school is prepared. Here's a breakdown of what security measures are already in place within the Beaufort County School District.
Bridget Gallagher, a 17-year-old home-schooled student from St. Helena, talks about why she felt compelled to organize the March for Our Lives event in Beaufort, despite never having attended public school.
At the March 6 school board meeting, Beaufort County Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Moss said he will start addressing all "misinformation, biases and out-and-out false statements" made about the district.
Parents of Beaufort High students were greeted with a sign that they were not allowed to sign their students out between 9:50 and 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning. During this time the school held a memorial assembly for Parkland, Fla.
We talked to students at Beaufort High School who decided to stay in school for Wednesday's walkout to protest school shootings and advocate for gun law reform, and students from Bluffton High School who left the school to protest across the street.
Bluffton High School students hung notes up in the school on their thoughts about Wednesday's national protest on school safety. The protest was held on the one month anniversary of the Parkland school shooting.
Beaufort County Superintendent Jeff Moss says he won't stop students from walking out during Wednesday's national protest following Florida's school shooting — but he wants them to think about what message they want to send.
Classes were in session, and several Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies were patrolling Hilton Head Island Middle School as an added precaution on Friday, after a threat was discovered in a school bathroom on Thursday afternoon. The threat
Jeff Moss, superintendent with the Beaufort County School District, tells board of education members why he thinks it would be dangerous for Beaufort students to participate in the March 14 national walkout in response to the Parkland, Florida hig
A South Carolina company has created the "The Vault for Active Shooters and Tornadoes" or "VAST6," a collapsible vault that's made to withstand the force of an F-5 tornado and stop bullets from guns like the AR-15. The vault was on display Friday
Beaufort County Schools superintendent Jeff Moss answers questions on Feb. 3, 2018 about the federal government subpoena it received regarding the building of Bluffton's May River High School and River Ridge Academy and if the district planned to