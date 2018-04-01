Lowcountry school launches a new program so kids will have clean clothes for class

Goose Creek, S.C. is battling attendance issues with a new program that will give students the opportunity to do their laundry at school if they aren't able to at home, according to a Berkeley County School District news release.
The Clean Laundry Initiative kicked off in March at Goose Creek High School as part of the Whirlpool Care Counts project, according to the release. The free program is the first of this kind in the state and the 17th in the country.
Students' attendance has already begun to improve and administrators and teachers see it as a success, according to the district. There are several washers and dryers at the school, bought by community members, for students to use, making sure a lack of clean clothes won't be what keeps them home from school.
The program will also help to foster life skills development for students with special needs who will be laundering the clothing during the day, according to the release. The high school is taking donations in the front office of laundry detergent, disposable sanitary gloves and dryer sheets.
Goose Creek High School's program can support 15 students right now, but leaders hope to expand soon, Live 5 News reported.
Across the board, the Whirlpool program has seen an increase in attendance rates for high risk students from 82 percent to 91 percent in the 2016-2017 school year, according to the appliance company. More than that, 89 percent of students had increased classroom participation, 95 percent of students had more motivation in class and 95 percent of students participated in more extracurricular activities. An average student washed 50 loads of laundry during the 2015-2016 school year.
