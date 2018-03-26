'Unfounded' Snapchat threat at Bluffton school prompts parents to pull kids from class

The Bluffton Police Department has determined a Snapchat post threatening River Ridge Academy students' safety is "unfounded," and has stationed additional officers at all Bluffton-area schools Monday, though that hasn't stopped some concerned parents from pulling their children out of class a few hours into the school day.

About 20 parents stood in line outside the school waiting to check their child out around 10 a.m., River Ridge mother Jordan Ockovcin said. She stood in line for 10 to 15 minutes to pull her first-grade daughter out of class.

"I know most likely she's probably fine there, but if something were to happen, and this was the one time I decided not to overreact, I would never forgive myself, so I decided it'd be better to go get her," she said.

Ockovcin said she received a robo-call from the school's administration about the situation at 10:24 a.m.

Another River Ridge mother, Nathalia Trejo, said she decided to pull her daughter out of class for the day.

"It's scary," Trejo said. "It's not something I thought I'd have to think about because my daughter's in (pre-kindergarten)."

A parent found the Snapchat post, which Bluffton Police Department spokeswoman Joy Nelson declined to describe, and alerted law enforcement to the potential threat.

"We did a sweep of the school," Nelson said. "At this point, we've found the threat is unfounded, but we will continue to look into it."

Several concerned parents took to Facebook, writing that the school is on lockdown.

River Ridge is not on lockdown, according to district spokesman Jim Foster.

The Bluffton Police Department has a "large presence" at the school and other Bluffton-area schools throughout the day, according to a department Facebook post.

On typical days, each school has one school resource officer. An additional SRO will be on the scene of Bluffton area middle and high schools, she said.

The extra police presence is a "precautionary measure," Foster said.

"(It's) basically to put parents and teachers at ease," Nelson said.

River Ridge's threat is among many reported at Beaufort County schools in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The threat was made on the first school day after a nationwide protest Saturday to advocate for stricter gun control laws. In Bluffton, hundreds showed their support in a march near H.E. McCracken Middle School.

This story will be updated.