Beaufort County middle school student tries to board school bus with BB gun in gym bag

Several Bluffton Middle School students told an administrator that a boy about to board a school bus during dismissal Tuesday afternoon may have a weapon.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun in the student's gym bag, according to Beaufort County School District spokesman Jim Foster.

Administration took the boy off of the bus and confiscated the weapon.

According to the district's Student Code of Conduct, possession of a prohibited weapon, which includes a BB gun, is the highest-level of offense and carries a punishment of up to a 10-day out-of-school suspension with a recommendation for expulsion or assignment to the district's alternative school, the Right Choices program.

Beaufort County School District has responded to about a dozen potential threats in the wake of the Feb. 14 school shooting that killed 17 in Parkland, Fla.

This story will be updated.