We took a sneak peek inside on Friday, March 16, 2016 as University of South Carolina Beaufort's new Hilton Head Island Hospitality Management campus continued to take shape. Jay Karr
The USCB Hilton Head campus to be finished this fall, but classes will have to wait

By Jay Karr

March 16, 2018 03:13 PM

The University of South Carolina Beaufort campus being built on Hilton Head Island's Office Park Road remains on schedule for an opening in September. The $24.5 million campus will house the college’s hospitality management program.

The building's outer walls are up, the roof is on and work has begun inside. "I guess the big news is that we're making progress," said Kerry Jarvis, USCB marketing and communications director on Friday. "We do have walls everywhere, and now we're just trying to fill it in."

Construction of the two-story, 40,000-square-foot building on Office Park Road began in April 2017.

Jarvis said the construction site is not open to the public, but those curious for a look at progress on the building can access a live webcam at www.uscb.com that shows pictures of the building that that are updated every 30 minutes.

Jarvis said that the university should be able to occupy the facility in September. At that time, two of the university's departments, the Lowcountry and Resort Islands Tourism Institute and the Center for Event Management and Hospitality Training, will move into the new building.

Classes will commence there in January 2019.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the building has been tentatively set for Oct. 4.

