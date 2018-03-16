Beaufort County superintendent: Take my word for it, employees say I’m ‘very good’

The Beaufort County School District is refusing to make public the results of an evaluation given to superintendent Jeff Moss by his direct employees, whom Moss says gave him "very good" ratings and implored him to better defend the district's reputation — as well as his own — against "misinformation."
The anonymous survey, taken earlier this semester, was referenced by Moss at last week's Beaufort County Board of Education meeting. It is unclear how many employees were surveyed, what aspects of Moss' performance were evaluated and what specific comments or recommendations were made to Moss.
The survey comes at a critical time for the district and its reputation. In just weeks, voters will decide whether to give the district $76 million in a bond referendum that primarily would be used to alleviate overcrowding in Bluffton schools — in part by expanding two schools built during Moss' tenure that are now connected to an FBI investigation, which the district says it is not the target of.
Moss, who joined the district in 2013, has been a controversial figure since his ethics violations in 2015, when his wife was hired for a high-paying, newly created position in the district office, sparking a split in the school board that oversees him. A year later, voters who have traditionally supported school board referendums rejected giving the district $300 million for building projects.
Never miss a local story.
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette requested copies of the comments and ratings from the survey, but district officials said the district "is not in possession of any public documents." The district did not cite a legal exemption for withholding the records, which is their standard practice in responding to Freedom of Information Act requests.
The district's denial of the newspapers' FOIA request was sent during Sunshine Week, a nationwide celebration of open-records laws and government transparency.
After being asked Thursday to clarify whether the district simply had no records of the survey or whether the district was withholding them, district spokesman Jim Foster amended the district's response Friday, saying the district had identified a "single document" related to the survey.
However, the district still declined to release what would have shown Moss' "very good" ratings and employee concerns about the district's reputation, saying the law allows the district to withhold information that would "constitute unreasonable invasion of personal privacy."
"We apologize for the mix-up," Foster wrote in an email.
Foster said he did not know how many employees took the "360 survey," which was available to principals and senior district staff who report to Moss.
The bulk of district employees, including teachers, will have access to the survey in late March.
Moss said the S.C. Association of School Administrators developed the survey. The organization's executive director Beth Phibbs did not return two emails and a phone call for comment.
Reading through the survey results, along with "what’s on social media and what’s on the news," Moss told the board last week that he will now "address all of the biases, the misinformation and the out and out false statements." He did not identify what falsehoods he was referring to or call out a particular group or news outlet by name.
"I can no longer sit by and watch folks attack my professional integrity or my leadership when I know it's wrong," he said. "I know it’s false. They know it is, and it’s intentionally misleading our public to believe something that’s not accurate."
Board member Christina Gwozdz asked Moss what method he would be using to counter misinformation.
"All methods," Moss said. "Video, written, posts, whatever it takes. It may be whoever’s posting on other sites. What I’ve been sent from individuals that are concerned in our school district ... that what’s being posted is false and misleading they’re asking why as superintendent I’m not responding?"
Moss has already responded to Facebook critics at least once this year. On the day news broke of the school district’s involvement in the FBI investigation, both Moss and board vice-chairwoman Geri Kinton commented on a Facebook post about the federal investigation.
Critics from his previous school district, Lee County Schools in North Carolina, apparently commented on the post as well, prompting Moss to engage in a brief back-and-forth with his previous adversaries that included Moss posting a link to a story describing the closing of a former foe’s grocery store.
Similar issues have plagued Moss in the past. Moss said a Lee County group aligned against a school sales tax referendum in that district was "full of misinformation and misdirection." When the group asked him to respond to their questions, Moss said in a podcast, which he created to communicate directly with the public, that "misdirected false allegations ... just takes up valuable time,” according to The Sanford Herald.
But Moss' opinion appears to have shifted. Beaufort County school board member John Dowling — who is himself a frequent presence on social media — asked how much time Moss plans to spend responding to misinformation in Beaufort County.
"I don’t know, but I work 24 hours a day," Moss said.
Comments