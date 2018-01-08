Beaufort County schools reopen Monday after short weather delay

More Videos 0:35 Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery Pause 1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 0:53 Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 1:51 'Talk about suicide,' SC sheriff says after deputy kills himself 0:34 A look inside the Charleston Museum 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:43 Cat that escaped during Hurricane Irma reunited with owner 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:17 How do you sled Lowcountry-style? On an alligator of course 3:24 Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bluffton students return to school after snowstorm School resumed after Christmas break on Monday, though concerns over icy roads from last week's snowstorm caused the Beaufort County School District to delay its start time by two hours. Despite the delay, the beginning of the second half of the school year appeared to be going routinely at the Bluffton schools campus. School resumed after Christmas break on Monday, though concerns over icy roads from last week's snowstorm caused the Beaufort County School District to delay its start time by two hours. Despite the delay, the beginning of the second half of the school year appeared to be going routinely at the Bluffton schools campus. Jay Karr Staff video

School resumed after Christmas break on Monday, though concerns over icy roads from last week's snowstorm caused the Beaufort County School District to delay its start time by two hours. Despite the delay, the beginning of the second half of the school year appeared to be going routinely at the Bluffton schools campus. Jay Karr Staff video