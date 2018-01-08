Beaufort County schools reopen Monday after short weather delay

The return to school after winter break occurred after a two-hour delay in Beaufort County on Monday morning due to concerns about icy roads following Wednesday’s snowstorm.
The district announced the delay in a release, and buses ran their routes two hours later than normal.
Other schools, including Bridges Preparatory charter school, followed the school district schedule as well according to a school news release.
John Paul II Catholic School also started school at 10 a.m.
Jasper County Public Schools also started late on Monday, according to a school district release. Classes commenced at elementary schools at 9:30 a.m., while middle and high schools opened 10:30 a.m.
At the Bluffton schools campus on H.E. McCracken Circle, all seemed to be proceeding normally on Monday morning.
The only thing out of the ordinary was that a section of the circle between Buckwalter Parkway and the Bluffton High School entrance was closed due to lingering ice, and some students who walk to school from the nearby neighborhoods had to traverse still-icy paths.
