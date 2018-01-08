More Videos

  • Bluffton students return to school after snowstorm

    School resumed after Christmas break on Monday, though concerns over icy roads from last week's snowstorm caused the Beaufort County School District to delay its start time by two hours. Despite the delay, the beginning of the second half of the school year appeared to be going routinely at the Bluffton schools campus.

Education

Beaufort County schools reopen Monday after short weather delay

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

January 08, 2018 03:20 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The return to school after winter break occurred after a two-hour delay in Beaufort County on Monday morning due to concerns about icy roads following Wednesday’s snowstorm.

The district announced the delay in a release, and buses ran their routes two hours later than normal.

Other schools, including Bridges Preparatory charter school, followed the school district schedule as well according to a school news release.

John Paul II Catholic School also started school at 10 a.m.

Jasper County Public Schools also started late on Monday, according to a school district release. Classes commenced at elementary schools at 9:30 a.m., while middle and high schools opened 10:30 a.m.

At the Bluffton schools campus on H.E. McCracken Circle, all seemed to be proceeding normally on Monday morning.

The only thing out of the ordinary was that a section of the circle between Buckwalter Parkway and the Bluffton High School entrance was closed due to lingering ice, and some students who walk to school from the nearby neighborhoods had to traverse still-icy paths.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

