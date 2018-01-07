File
Late start for Beaufort, Jasper schools Monday. Here’s when classes begin

By Michael Olinger And Kelly Meyerhofer

January 07, 2018 05:52 PM

Beaufort County School District schools and the district office will operate on a two-hour delay Monday, Jan. 8, according to a district release.

Buses in Beaufort County will run two hours later than normal, and staff and students will report two hours later than normal.

Jasper County Public Schools will also be getting a late start Monday, according to a school district release.

Elementary schools will start at 9:30 a.m., while middle and high schools will begin at 10:30 a.m.

No reason for the delayed starts was provided in the releases.

With cold temperatures just beginning to clear the area, there could be residual snow and ice left over from Wednesday’s snow storm.

