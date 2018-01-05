Beaufort County teachers: Thanks to snow, you’ve got another makeup day on your calendar

Wednesday’s winter storm blanketed Beaufort County in snow, shuttering many local government offices, businesses and Beaufort County School District for several days, and led to delayed openings Friday.
The school district originally scheduled teachers to return from holiday break for two days of professional development on Thursday and Friday, but the weather-related closures mean one additional makeup day for teachers, who are contracted to work 190 days, according to the district’s salary schedule.
Because Friday was a half-day of work, it does not need to be made up, but Thursday’s full day off of work will, according to district spokesman Jim Foster.
Superintendent Jeff Moss has not yet decided when teachers will make up for Thursday, Foster said Friday afternoon.
Never miss a local story.
This marks the third makeup day for teachers this school year. Two were needed last semester to recoup seat time lost from Tropical Storm Irma in September. Both were held on Saturdays, much to the disappointment of many teachers and parents.
Moss will announce his decision on the teacher makeup day to the Beaufort County Board of Education, but said through spokesman Foster that Saturdays were not under consideration.
Students are not scheduled to return until Monday.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
Comments