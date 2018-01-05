A stock image of a school bus driving through snow.
A stock image of a school bus driving through snow.
A stock image of a school bus driving through snow.

Education

Beaufort County teachers: Thanks to snow, you’ve got another makeup day on your calendar

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

January 05, 2018 03:59 PM

Wednesday’s winter storm blanketed Beaufort County in snow, shuttering many local government offices, businesses and Beaufort County School District for several days, and led to delayed openings Friday.

The school district originally scheduled teachers to return from holiday break for two days of professional development on Thursday and Friday, but the weather-related closures mean one additional makeup day for teachers, who are contracted to work 190 days, according to the district’s salary schedule.

Because Friday was a half-day of work, it does not need to be made up, but Thursday’s full day off of work will, according to district spokesman Jim Foster.

Superintendent Jeff Moss has not yet decided when teachers will make up for Thursday, Foster said Friday afternoon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This marks the third makeup day for teachers this school year. Two were needed last semester to recoup seat time lost from Tropical Storm Irma in September. Both were held on Saturdays, much to the disappointment of many teachers and parents.

Moss will announce his decision on the teacher makeup day to the Beaufort County Board of Education, but said through spokesman Foster that Saturdays were not under consideration.

Students are not scheduled to return until Monday.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer

    Watch as five people from May River High School shave their heads as part of a fundraiser and in solidarity with Michael Mugrage, a 15-year-old Bluffton teen who is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer during an assembly on Wednesday at the school.

2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer

2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer 0:26

2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer
Bluffton teen says chemo sucks, but May River High is amazing 0:41

Bluffton teen says chemo sucks, but May River High is amazing
Makeup day time-lapse: watch students leave May River High after weekend school day 1:04

Makeup day time-lapse: watch students leave May River High after weekend school day

View More Video