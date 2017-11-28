Police remain on the scene after lockdown at Beaufort County school lifted

A lockdown at Beaufort Elementary School prompted by possible gunshots in the area has been lifted, Beaufort County School District spokesman Jim Foster said Tuesday.
The modified lockdown, which went into effect around noon, was lifted around 1:15 p.m, though there will be additional law enforcement presence in the neighborhood through dismissal Tuesday, Foster said.
The original call reported approximately seven gunshots, Beaufort police spokeswoman Hope Able said in an email. Officers are working in the 1500 block of North Street.
“This continues to be an active ongoing investigation,” she wrote.
This story will be updated.
