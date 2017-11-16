Warning from Beaufort County schools: That sports company calling you has nothing to do with us

Beaufort County businesses and nonprofits beware: A company soliciting money on behalf of Hilton Head Island High School is not affiliated with the school nor the district, according to a district news release.
A company calling itself Boost Sports has contacted area business and nonprofits about purchasing sports-related items such as stadium banners and T-shirts, the release said.
Boost Sports, apparently a new name for Touchdown Sports, has an F rating from the Better Business Bureau.
Touchdown Sports struck the area last spring when it fraudulently solicited sponsorships on behalf of Bluffton High School.
“Businesses and nonprofits should be wary of any cold-call or e-mail solicitation they receive from sales people who claim to be associated with schools,” superintendent Jeff Moss said in the release. “If a sales rep claims to be associated with a school, it’s a simple matter to call that school for verification.”
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company targeted Charleston as well, The Post and Courier reports.
School districts across the country — from Iowa to Alabama to Montana —have issued alerts about the company, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
