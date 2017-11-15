‘Suspicious person’ near this Beaufort County school prompted brief lockdown

Beaufort High School went on modified lockdown Wednesday morning for roughly 20 minutes, district spokesman Jim Foster wrote in an email.
The lockdown went into effect as law enforcement investigated a report of a “suspicious person” in an adjoining neighborhood, though “nothing was found,” Foster wrote.
A call to city of Beaufort police spokeswoman Hope Able was not immediately returned.
The lockdown began around 11:45 a.m. and was lifted 20 minutes later.
A modified lockdown means there are no outside activities and a closer monitoring of students in hallways, Foster wrote.
