‘Suspicious person’ near this Beaufort County school prompted brief lockdown

November 15, 2017 12:21 PM

Beaufort High School went on modified lockdown Wednesday morning for roughly 20 minutes, district spokesman Jim Foster wrote in an email.

The lockdown went into effect as law enforcement investigated a report of a “suspicious person” in an adjoining neighborhood, though “nothing was found,” Foster wrote.

A call to city of Beaufort police spokeswoman Hope Able was not immediately returned.

The lockdown began around 11:45 a.m. and was lifted 20 minutes later.

A modified lockdown means there are no outside activities and a closer monitoring of students in hallways, Foster wrote.

