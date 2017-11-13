Former NFL player named new Beaufort High football coach

Beaufort High School has a new football coach — and he has ties to the National Football League.
DeVonte Holloman, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach Monday, according to a district news release.
Holloman has coached at Beaufort High for the past three years, the first year as defensive backs coach and the second and third years as defensive coordinator, the release said.
His best game as a Cowboy occurred during his rookie season, an 11-tackle, two-sack performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. He suffered two neck injuries while with the Cowboys, the second of which forced his early retirement in August 2014, according to the release.
Holloman is Charlotte native who played for the University of South Carolina as a three-year starter at safety and linebacker.
“Coach Holloman is a natural leader, and he’s already familiar with our school, our football program and our student athletes.” said Beaufort High School principal Bonnie Almond, who announced the selection today. “It’s very obvious that the kids respect him.”
Holloman succeeds Mark Clifford, who stepped down recently after 14 years as Beaufort High’s head coach.
“I’m so thankful for the opportunity,” Holloman said. “My goal is to build not just solid football players but also successful young people. I want to prepare them for the next level, whether that’s college, the workplace or the military.”
