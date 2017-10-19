At 10:19 a.m. Thursday morning, first grade students at Okatie Elementary School duck under their tables and cover their heads during the Great SouthEast ShakeOut earthquake drill.
At 10:19 a.m. Thursday morning, first grade students at Okatie Elementary School duck under their tables and cover their heads during the Great SouthEast ShakeOut earthquake drill. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Earthquake drill sends Beaufort County students scrambling

By Delayna Earley

dearley@islandpacket.com

October 19, 2017 4:24 PM

There was a whole lot of shakin’ going on Thursday across the Beaufort County school district.

At 10:19 a.m., schools in the Beaufort County school district practiced how it would respond in case of an earthquake.

To ensure that students are prepared for a quake, schools throughout South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. participated in the Great SouthEast Earthquake ShakeOut Drill and practiced “Drop, Cover and Hold On”, an action that is recommended during an earthquake.

While South Carolina is not generally known for earthquakes, ten to thirty quakes are recorded in the state annually, with two to five of them strong enough to feel.

Beaufort County is about 90 miles from one of the most seismically active areas in the eastern United States — Charleston.

