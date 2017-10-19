Possible gunshot puts Beaufort County school on lockdown

A report of a possible gunshot in the Beaufort area prompted Beaufort Middle School to go on modified lockdown around 3 p.m. Thursday, district spokesman Jim Foster said.
The lockdown was lifted 15 minutes after law enforcement could not confirm an actual gunshot, he said.
“There were indications that what the witness heard might have been a sound from a construction site,” Foster wrote in an email.
An officer who responded to the area found nothing to show that any shots had been fired, Beaufort Police Department Inv. Stephanie Karafa said Thursday afternoon.
