Hilton Head teacher gives up license after alleged intimate discussion with students

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

October 18, 2017 4:17 PM

A former Beaufort County School District teacher voluntarily surrendered her teaching certificate to the S.C. Department of Education in August after allegations of inappropriately discussing with current students the intimate details of a relationship surfaced last spring, according to a disciplinary action report filed by the agency.

Elizabeth McCombs, a former Hilton Head Island High School teacher, resigned from her district position March 21, according to the report. District documents indicate she taught English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) during the 2016-17 school year.

Facing a S.C. Board of Education hearing earlier this summer that may have resulted in her teaching certificate being revoked, McCombs waived her right to the hearing and surrendered her South Carolina educator certificate on Aug. 8.

A Facebook message to McCombs was not answered.

District spokesman Jim Foster declined to comment, explaining it was a personnel matter.

No Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office police report was filed about the incident, Capt. Bob Bromage said.

McCombs is the second district teacher to surrender her educator’s certificate in 2017. Sandra Walsh, a former fifth-grade teacher at Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts, surrendered hers in April after accusations of an inappropriate relationship with a district student surfaced last summer.

Another district teacher, James Clayton Olsen of Coosa Elementary School, lost his educator’s license on Feb. 14 for allowing female students to sit on his lap during class.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

