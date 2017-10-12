Hilton Head Island High gives tiny footballs to newborns in hopes of creating future Seahawks

Hilton Head Island High School is starting them young.
Every newborn at Hilton Head Hospital will receive a tiny football with the high school’s logo, according to a Hilton Head Island High School Seahawks Facebook post from Wednesday.
“It’s basically a low-cost effort to market the school to parents whose children will one day be Seahawks,” district spokesman Jim Foster said.
Each football cost $1.19. With shipping, the total was $440.79.
Money for this specific purchase came from gym rental fees and also from the World’s Largest Yard Sale, a fundraiser run by faculty and staff with no student participation, he said.
