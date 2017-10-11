Education

Bluffton bus stop will be moved farther away from peeping Tom suspect’s house

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

October 11, 2017 5:58 PM

Two days after a man was charged with peeping Tom in the Cypress Ridge community of Bluffton, the Beaufort County School District agreed to relocate a bus stop that was near the man’s house.

The current stop is in proximity to the home of Bret Holterman, who was charged with peeping Tom on Monday and whose record shows several run-ins with law enforcement, including allegations of inappropriate behavior with children.

He was released from jail around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“The transportation office is already working on this,” school spokesman Jim Foster said. “The bus stop is being moved.”

Parents should keep an eye out for a notification Wednesday evening on the new bus stop’s location, which will allow students to walk to the stop without walking in front of Holterman’s house.

The district heard from its protective services officer Wednesday and began plans to move the stop. The district’s Bluffton transportation office also received three calls from parents, Foster said.

“The outpouring of parents upset has been huge and rightly so,” said parent Abigail Harris whose two sons stand at the stop. Harris said she called the district’s transportation department Wednesday afternoon to emphasize her concern and staff “greatly sympathized” with her.

“(This is) absolutely a relief,” Harris said about the bus stop move.

Law enforcement or district security will be present at the old bus stop for the next couple of days in case a parent does not receive the notification, Foster said.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

