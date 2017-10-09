More Videos

Beaufort school board chairman lets loose against critics 0:19

  • Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting

    Beaufort County School board member JoAnn Orischak spars with board members and a district-hired attorney during the Oct. 3, 2017 meeting that comments she made as an elected official about superintendent Jeff Moss should be discussed in public and not behind closed doors in executive session.

Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting

Beaufort County School board member JoAnn Orischak spars with board members and a district-hired attorney during the Oct. 3, 2017 meeting that comments she made as an elected official about superintendent Jeff Moss should be discussed in public and not behind closed doors in executive session.
Three men broke into Bluffton High. Do you recognize them?

Three men broke into Bluffton High. Do you recognize them?

Police are looking for three males who allegedly broke into Bluffton High School early on the morning of July 27. According to Bluffton Police, the men stole a duffle bag full of items, a camera tripod and an overhead projector. Anyone who recognizes these suspects is encouraged to contact the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4550 or Detective Sergeant Laura Rutland at 843‐706‐4598.Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1‐888‐274‐6372, text TIPSC to 274637 or visit sccrimestoppers.com.

School uniform basics for Beaufort County students

School uniform basics for Beaufort County students

These are the basic requirements for students to meet for Beaufort County Public School students. Parents and students should refer to their respective school's list of accepted colors for their uniforms. For more information, go to beaufortschool.net.