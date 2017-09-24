May River Montessori celebrates its 30th anniversary

Alumni, students, parents and teachers gathered on Sunday in Bluffton to celebrate the 30th anniversary of May River Montessori School. The birthday party was held at the school’s playground on Calhoun Street and featured music, speeches, face painting and refreshments.
The school was founded in 1987 with 16 students, a teacher and an assistant teacher, said co-founder Mary Vaux. Since then, its student body has grown to 190 students in pre-school through sixth-grade, and the school is an important part of the community. “It’s just like a fairy tale come true,” she said.
Today, the children of some of the May River’s first students go to the school, Vaux said.
Jay Karr: 843-706-8150
Comments