  • 'Like a fairy tale come true': Mary Vaux on May River Montessori

    May River Montessori School co-founder Mary Vaux describes the modest beginnings of the school that has undergone several expansions and grown to 190 students.

May River Montessori School co-founder Mary Vaux describes the modest beginnings of the school that has undergone several expansions and grown to 190 students.
Education

May River Montessori celebrates its 30th anniversary

By Jay Karr

September 24, 2017 4:44 PM

Alumni, students, parents and teachers gathered on Sunday in Bluffton to celebrate the 30th anniversary of May River Montessori School. The birthday party was held at the school’s playground on Calhoun Street and featured music, speeches, face painting and refreshments.

The school was founded in 1987 with 16 students, a teacher and an assistant teacher, said co-founder Mary Vaux. Since then, its student body has grown to 190 students in pre-school through sixth-grade, and the school is an important part of the community. “It’s just like a fairy tale come true,” she said.

Today, the children of some of the May River’s first students go to the school, Vaux said.

