Beaufort County school board candidates go head-to-head in forum next week

The two candidates running for the Beaufort County Board of Education District 6 seat will face off at a candidate forum Sept. 27.
Hosted by the Greater Bluffton Republican Club, the event will start 5:45 p.m. at the Mill Creek Clubhouse, 140 Colvin Drive.
Candidates John Dowling and Susan Gordon, both running for the vacant Okatie and Sun City Hilton Head seat, will answer moderated questions and also take questions from the public.
The special election will be held Oct. 17 to fill the seat of former chairwoman Patricia Felton-Montgomery, who resigned last June over health issues.
