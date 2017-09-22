Stock
Stock

Education

Beaufort County school board candidates go head-to-head in forum next week

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

September 22, 2017 8:24 AM

The two candidates running for the Beaufort County Board of Education District 6 seat will face off at a candidate forum Sept. 27.

Hosted by the Greater Bluffton Republican Club, the event will start 5:45 p.m. at the Mill Creek Clubhouse, 140 Colvin Drive.

Candidates John Dowling and Susan Gordon, both running for the vacant Okatie and Sun City Hilton Head seat, will answer moderated questions and also take questions from the public.

The special election will be held Oct. 17 to fill the seat of former chairwoman Patricia Felton-Montgomery, who resigned last June over health issues.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Those calling for an audit of Beaufort County School District credit card spending have new allies

Those calling for an audit of Beaufort County School District credit card spending have new allies 0:52

Those calling for an audit of Beaufort County School District credit card spending have new allies
Hilton Head students offer hope to kids rattled by Hurricane Harvey 0:25

Hilton Head students offer hope to kids rattled by Hurricane Harvey
Lowcountry college students share top 5 dorm life must-haves 0:43

Lowcountry college students share top 5 dorm life must-haves

View More Video