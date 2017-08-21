Lowcountry college students share top 5 dorm life must-haves

Classes start this week, so Sunday was move-in day for the University of South Carolina students living on campus this year. We caught up with a few of the upperclassmen as they were moving into their dorms to find out what five things they can't live without in the dorm.
Delayna Earley Staff video
Three men broke into Bluffton High. Do you recognize them?

Crime & Public Safety

Police are looking for three males who allegedly broke into Bluffton High School early on the morning of July 27. According to Bluffton Police, the men stole a duffle bag full of items, a camera tripod and an overhead projector. Anyone who recognizes these suspects is encouraged to contact the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4550 or Detective Sergeant Laura Rutland at 843‐706‐4598.Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1‐888‐274‐6372, text TIPSC to 274637 or visit sccrimestoppers.com.

School uniform basics for Beaufort County students

Education

These are the basic requirements for students to meet for Beaufort County Public School students. Parents and students should refer to their respective school's list of accepted colors for their uniforms. For more information, go to beaufortschool.net.

Hilton Head mom isn't a fan of her kids' early school start time

Beaufort News

Connie Pratt, a Hilton Head Island mother to two girls, is upset with the district's decision to keep elementary school start times at 7:45 a.m. She puts her girls to bed at 7:15 p.m. to make sure they get enough sleep. For Mother's Day, the girls gave her a card thanking her for encouraging them to get more sleep.

These local kids built cardboard boats. But could they keep them afloat?

Education

Students at the Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts' STEAM Camp held a "Carboard Regatta." Each team had to build a life-size boat using recycled materials - mainly cardboard. The kids then placed the boats in the Island Rec Center's pool and hopped aboard. But could they make it across the pool without sinking?