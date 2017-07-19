School board member often on side of minority vote elected to officer position

The Beaufort County Board of Education elected its officers at Tuesday night’s regular meeting, promoting two familiar faces and giving a member of the voting minority a leadership role that will come with more agenda-setting power, something the minority has not felt they’ve had under previous board leadership.
In a move that he says surprised him, David Striebinger, who often votes against what is sometimes called The Moss Majority, was nominated to be the board’s secretary by former board chairwoman Mary Cordray, a supporter of Superintendent Jeff Moss.
Striebinger voted against himself in a 7-2 split. Christina Gwzodz, who often votes with the minority, was the other dissenting vote.
Longtime school board member Earl Campbell, who has served as interim chairman since June 20, when Patricia Felton-Montgomery resigned as both chairwoman and as a board member, was elected chairman in a unanimous 9-0 vote. He served as vice-chairman during Felton-Montgomery’s six-month tenure and is the longest-serving current member of the board.
Geri Kinton, previously the board’s secretary, will now serve as vice-chairman. She was elected in a 6-3 vote, split neatly between Moss’ supporters and his critics.
Joseph Dunkle was absent from the meeting.
The board has often been criticized for its bickering and, over the past two years, accused of being deferential to Moss, who was found guilty of ethics violations in 2016.
One of Moss’ loudest critics on the board has been JoAnn Orischak. She has also expressed frustration at the board leadership’s handling of the agenda.
On Tuesday night, Orischak was nominated to be board secretary by former board secretary Evva Anderson, a member of the voting majority.
“I believe she previously wanted to be secretary,” Anderson said. “She has a great interest in the minutes and how they’re prepared.”
The officers’ terms will last until January 2019, according to board policy.
