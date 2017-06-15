Operation Backpack underway in the Lowcountry

United Way of the Lowcountry is currently collecting school supplies and donations as part of Operation Backpack.
Operation Backpack is an initiative of United Way of the Lowcountry Women United, providing local students in need with backpacks full of school supplies and uniform shirts to start school in the fall.
Operation Backpack aims to fill the gap and help students who are not served by other agencies by working with local guidance counselors and social workers to identify children needing school supplies at several schools throughout Beaufort and Jasper counties.
Last year, Operation Backpack provided backpacks for more than 465 students. The initiative has expanded this year and will serve more than 600 students throughout Beaufort and Jasper counties.
The list of school supplies includes
▪ Pocket folders (2 pockets)
▪ Crayola washable markers
▪ No. 2 pencils (box of 12)
▪ Ruler (12-inch, clear if possible)
▪ Glue sticks
▪ Composition notebooks (marble)
▪ Index cards
▪ Highlighters (yellow)
▪ Hand sanitizer
▪ Boxes of facial tissue
▪ Crayons (24 count)
▪ Filler paper
▪ Zipper-seal quart and gallon bags
▪ Wet wipes
▪ Rolls of paper towels
▪ Gift cards (Old Navy and Walmart)
Monetary donations and gift cards will be used to purchase size-specific uniform shirts and additional school supplies. Monetary donations can be made online at www.uwlowcountry.org or by check. Checks should be made out to United Way of the Lowcountry with “Operation Backpack” in the memo.
Gift cards and checks should be mailed to: United Way of the Lowcountry, P.O. Box 202, Beaufort, SC 29901.
Donation boxes have been placed at various locations throughout the Lowcountry.
Donation locations include
▪ United Way of the Lowcountry Office, 1277 Ribaut Road, Beaufort
▪ One Blood, 1001 Boundary St., Suite A, Beaufort
▪ United Way of the Lowcountry Office, 10 Buckingham Plantation Drive, Suite D, Bluffton
▪ NBSC Bank, 3 Belfair Village Drive, Bluffton
▪ NBSC Bank, 210 Central Ave., Hilton Head Island
▪ Lowcountry Insurance, 80 Lady’s Island Drive, Lady’s Island
▪ Beaufort Jasper Water & Sewer Authority, 6 Snake Road, Okatie
▪ YMCA, 1801 Richmond Ave., Port Royal
▪ United Way of the Lowcountry Office, 1509 Grays Highway, Ridgeland
For more information, visit www.uwlowcountry.org or contact Jaime Dailey-Vergara at jdaileyvergara@uwlowcountry.org or 843-982-3040.
