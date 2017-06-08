‘Is the Beaufort County school board trolling us?’ Group’s in-fighting, bickering has residents ranting

The latest chapter in the saga that is the Beaufort County school board came this week with news the board was considering paying an outsider $35,000 to come in to help run their long and often tensious meetings.
Members ultimately appointed one of their own, Joseph Dunkle, to be the board’s parliamentarian. But the simple fact they considered paying a five-figure salary to an outsider was enough to upset many of our readers.
Here’s a sample of what folks had to say on Facebook. What do you think? Comment at the bottom of the article to let us know.
