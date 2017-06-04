Student news

Local residents graduated from Clemson University in May.
They are:
▪ Jameel Mahmoud Abbess IV of Beaufort, bachelor of science in electrical engineering
▪ Madeline B. Anderson of Beaufort, master of education in counselor education
▪ Savannah N. Bowman of Beaufort, bachelor of arts in religious studies
▪ Jean C. Bridgers of Beaufort, bachelor of science in parks, recreation and tourism management
▪ Michelle Marie Britton of Beaufort, bachelor of science in parks, recreation and tourism management
▪ Zachary A. Brown of Beaufort, cum laude with a bachelor of science in financial management .
▪ Katelin Ann Edlin of Beaufort, bachelor of science in nursing
▪ Hope Yu Jie Keane of Beaufort, bachelor of science in microbiology
▪ Luca Clinton Kimbrell of Beaufort, bachelor of arts in elementary education
▪ Adam E. Lipsitz of Beaufort, summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in computer engineering
▪ Elizabeth C. Rhodes of Beaufort, summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in anthropology
▪ Grace D. Stewart of Beaufort, bachelor of science in language and international health
▪ Frances Carolyn Thorpe of Beaufort, master of public administration in public administration
▪ Chelsea J. Bolt of Bluffton, bachelor of arts in elementary education
▪ Phillip Eleuterio Boni of Bluffton, bachelor of science in financial management
▪ Lindsay Rae Burton of Bluffton, magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in health science
▪ Logan M. Clark of Bluffton, bachelor of science in management
▪ Kathleen Chamberlain Crowe of Bluffton, bachelor of science in parks, recreation and tourism management
▪ Katherine Rose Hanzalik of Bluffton, doctorate in rhetorics, communication and information design
▪ Kayla A. Huggins of Bluffton, bachelor of science in nursing
▪ Jessica Liang of Bluffton, cum laude with a bachelor of science in health science
▪ Elliot Mackenzie Mayer of Bluffton, bachelor of science in agricultural mechanization and business
▪ Kyle Patrick Mccormick of Bluffton, summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in civil engineering
▪ Rebecca E. Meeder of Bluffton, bachelor of science in marketing
▪ Hector Sabas Mendoza of Bluffton, bachelor of arts in political science
▪ Jose L. Resendiz of Bluffton, magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in industrial engineering
▪ Carter Benjamin Smith of Bluffton, bachelor of science in industrial engineering
▪ Mary K. Vilcheck of Bluffton, bachelor of arts in elementary education
▪ Shiwei Wang of Bluffton, bachelor of science in industrial engineering
▪ Grant H. Youmans of Estill, bachelor of science in agricultural mechanization and business
▪ Patrick Connor Andrews of Hilton Head Island, master of science in mechanical engineering
▪ Hannah Margaret Ardrey of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of arts in psychology
▪ Stephanie M. Bartlett of Hilton Head Island, cum laude with a bachelor of science in graphic communications
▪ Emily W. Blackshire of Hilton Head Island, who graduated with a bachelor of science in Language and International Health
▪ Mackenzie Gavin Brown of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of arts in communication
▪ Brooke Caroline Busby of Hilton Head Island, cum laude with a bachelor of science in marketing
▪ Robert Campos of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of arts in biological sciences
▪ Chase A. Conklin of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of science in computer science
▪ Christian Martin Harris of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of arts in political science
▪ Kathryn Lee Hinton of Hilton Head Island, cum laude with a bachelor of arts in production studies in performing arts
▪ Elizabeth R. Jamieson of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of arts in language and international trade
▪ Summer Michele Johnson of Hilton Head Island, cum laude with a bachelor of science in graphic communications
▪ Marissa T. Lilly of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of arts in sociology
▪ Matt J. Moosbrugger of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of science in industrial engineering
▪ Norman Weston Mott of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of science in materials science and engineering
▪ Ellianna Frances Nixon of Hilton Head Island, magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in English
▪ Kenneth Clayton Oliver of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of science in marketing
▪ Joshua Steven Plenzler of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering
▪ Meaghan K. Shaughnessy of Hilton Head Island, magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in agribusiness
▪ Kristin M. Trusz of Hilton Head Island, cum laude with a bachelor of science in marketing
▪ Gregory Edward Gettings of Okatie, bachelor of science in computer science
▪ Ariel L. Promislow of Port Royal, master of city and regional planning in city and regional planning
▪ Garrett Andrew Mock of Ridgeland, bachelor of science in animal and veterinary sciences
▪ Whitney Michele Sewell of Ridgeland, master of science in nursing
▪ Ryan Curtalan Day of St. Helena Island, summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in financial management
▪ Shelby Lynn Saunders of Sheldon, bachelor of science in management
Comments