Education

June 04, 2017 4:13 PM

Student news

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Local residents graduated from Clemson University in May.

They are:

▪  Jameel Mahmoud Abbess IV of Beaufort, bachelor of science in electrical engineering

▪  Madeline B. Anderson of Beaufort, master of education in counselor education

▪  Savannah N. Bowman of Beaufort, bachelor of arts in religious studies

▪  Jean C. Bridgers of Beaufort, bachelor of science in parks, recreation and tourism management

▪  Michelle Marie Britton of Beaufort, bachelor of science in parks, recreation and tourism management

▪  Zachary A. Brown of Beaufort, cum laude with a bachelor of science in financial management .

▪  Katelin Ann Edlin of Beaufort, bachelor of science in nursing

▪  Hope Yu Jie Keane of Beaufort, bachelor of science in microbiology

▪  Luca Clinton Kimbrell of Beaufort, bachelor of arts in elementary education

▪  Adam E. Lipsitz of Beaufort, summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in computer engineering

▪  Elizabeth C. Rhodes of Beaufort, summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in anthropology

▪  Grace D. Stewart of Beaufort, bachelor of science in language and international health

▪  Frances Carolyn Thorpe of Beaufort, master of public administration in public administration

▪  Chelsea J. Bolt of Bluffton, bachelor of arts in elementary education

▪  Phillip Eleuterio Boni of Bluffton, bachelor of science in financial management

▪  Lindsay Rae Burton of Bluffton, magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in health science

▪  Logan M. Clark of Bluffton, bachelor of science in management

▪  Kathleen Chamberlain Crowe of Bluffton, bachelor of science in parks, recreation and tourism management

▪  Katherine Rose Hanzalik of Bluffton, doctorate in rhetorics, communication and information design

▪  Kayla A. Huggins of Bluffton, bachelor of science in nursing

▪  Jessica Liang of Bluffton, cum laude with a bachelor of science in health science

▪  Elliot Mackenzie Mayer of Bluffton, bachelor of science in agricultural mechanization and business

▪  Kyle Patrick Mccormick of Bluffton, summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in civil engineering

▪  Rebecca E. Meeder of Bluffton, bachelor of science in marketing

▪  Hector Sabas Mendoza of Bluffton, bachelor of arts in political science

▪  Jose L. Resendiz of Bluffton, magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in industrial engineering

▪  Carter Benjamin Smith of Bluffton, bachelor of science in industrial engineering

▪  Mary K. Vilcheck of Bluffton, bachelor of arts in elementary education

▪  Shiwei Wang of Bluffton, bachelor of science in industrial engineering

▪  Grant H. Youmans of Estill, bachelor of science in agricultural mechanization and business

▪  Patrick Connor Andrews of Hilton Head Island, master of science in mechanical engineering

▪  Hannah Margaret Ardrey of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of arts in psychology

▪  Stephanie M. Bartlett of Hilton Head Island, cum laude with a bachelor of science in graphic communications

▪  Emily W. Blackshire of Hilton Head Island, who graduated with a bachelor of science in Language and International Health

▪  Mackenzie Gavin Brown of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of arts in communication

▪  Brooke Caroline Busby of Hilton Head Island, cum laude with a bachelor of science in marketing

▪  Robert Campos of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of arts in biological sciences

▪  Chase A. Conklin of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of science in computer science

▪  Christian Martin Harris of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of arts in political science

▪  Kathryn Lee Hinton of Hilton Head Island, cum laude with a bachelor of arts in production studies in performing arts

▪  Elizabeth R. Jamieson of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of arts in language and international trade

▪  Summer Michele Johnson of Hilton Head Island, cum laude with a bachelor of science in graphic communications

▪  Marissa T. Lilly of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of arts in sociology

▪  Matt J. Moosbrugger of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of science in industrial engineering

▪  Norman Weston Mott of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of science in materials science and engineering

▪  Ellianna Frances Nixon of Hilton Head Island, magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in English

▪  Kenneth Clayton Oliver of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of science in marketing

▪  Joshua Steven Plenzler of Hilton Head Island, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering

▪  Meaghan K. Shaughnessy of Hilton Head Island, magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in agribusiness

▪  Kristin M. Trusz of Hilton Head Island, cum laude with a bachelor of science in marketing

▪  Gregory Edward Gettings of Okatie, bachelor of science in computer science

▪  Ariel L. Promislow of Port Royal, master of city and regional planning in city and regional planning

▪  Garrett Andrew Mock of Ridgeland, bachelor of science in animal and veterinary sciences

▪  Whitney Michele Sewell of Ridgeland, master of science in nursing

▪  Ryan Curtalan Day of St. Helena Island, summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in financial management

▪  Shelby Lynn Saunders of Sheldon, bachelor of science in management

