Student news

Twelve Beaufort County students have graduated from the SC Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics.

They are:

▪  Grace Berrigan of Hilton Head Island

▪  Graycen Hensley of Hilton Head Island

▪  Reagan Kilpatrick of Seabrook

▪  Sage Kuhens of Hilton Head Island

▪  Vanessa Andrea Madrid of Beaufort

▪  Julia Stewart Trask of Beaufort

▪  Aryana Mattmann of Lady’s Island

▪  Hailey Mollica of Okatie

▪  Emily Zhu of Bluffton

▪  Juliet O’Riordan of Bluffton

▪  William Rene Schmidt of Bluffton

▪  Daniel Patino of Bluffton

