Student news

Twelve Beaufort County students have graduated from the SC Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics.
They are:
▪ Grace Berrigan of Hilton Head Island
▪ Graycen Hensley of Hilton Head Island
▪ Reagan Kilpatrick of Seabrook
▪ Sage Kuhens of Hilton Head Island
▪ Vanessa Andrea Madrid of Beaufort
▪ Julia Stewart Trask of Beaufort
▪ Aryana Mattmann of Lady’s Island
▪ Hailey Mollica of Okatie
▪ Emily Zhu of Bluffton
▪ Juliet O’Riordan of Bluffton
▪ William Rene Schmidt of Bluffton
▪ Daniel Patino of Bluffton
