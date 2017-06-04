Student news

Several area students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester at USC Upstate.
They are:
▪ Aqeela Aiken of Bluffton
▪ Kaitlin Bachert of Bluffton
▪ Henry Jones of St. Helena Island
▪ Dominique Lindsey of Bluffton
▪ Starrcree Mixon of Yemassee
▪ Matthew Morgan of Beaufort
▪ Terryann Tracey of Bluffton
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, freshmen students must earn a 3.25 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours.
Comments