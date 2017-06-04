Education

June 04, 2017 4:11 PM

Student news

Posted by Sandra Ross

Several area students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester at USC Upstate.

They are:

▪  Aqeela Aiken of Bluffton

▪  Kaitlin Bachert of Bluffton

▪  Henry Jones of St. Helena Island

▪  Dominique Lindsey of Bluffton

▪  Starrcree Mixon of Yemassee

▪  Matthew Morgan of Beaufort

▪  Terryann Tracey of Bluffton

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, freshmen students must earn a 3.25 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours.

