Education

June 04, 2017 4:10 PM

Student news

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Ethan Rode of Hilton Head Island has graduated from Wesleyan University in Connecticut with a bachelor of arts degree in economics and government.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What are these May River graduates looking forward to after high school?

What are these May River graduates looking forward to after high school? 0:38

What are these May River graduates looking forward to after high school?
Excited May River inaugural class walks out to graduate 0:34

Excited May River inaugural class walks out to graduate
Ridgeland-Hardeeville mother walks for her deceased son on his graduation day 1:01

Ridgeland-Hardeeville mother walks for her deceased son on his graduation day

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos