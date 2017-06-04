Hilton Head High senior wins journalism scholarship

Sandy Phillips, a senior at Hilton Head Island High School, is the winner of the 2017 Journalism Contest sponsored by the Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities. Phillips wins a four-year scholarship to the state-supported college or university of her choice.
A panel of professional journalists chose her article as the best among entries submitted by students from throughout South Carolina, all of which explored the theme “#InclusionWorks,” and that people with disabilities have a wide range of talents, interests, perspectives, strengths, and work experiences. Her article focused on young people with disabilities who have begun employment and have great hopes for future careers.
Phillips has been very involved in disability awareness, volunteering with Special Olympics and working as a camp counselor for the SOAR Special Recreation organization. She has given freely of her time to the extent of being recognized by the Town of Hilton Head Island with a Mayor’s Call to Service Award and has received a Presidential Community Service Award.
Phillips plans to attend Winthrop University. She is the daughter of Rene Phillips of Hilton Head Island.
