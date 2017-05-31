A giant selfie and remembering fallen classmates: 5 things you missed at Bluffton High’s graduation

Didn’t make it to Wednesday night’s big event? Or were you too excited to pay attention? We’ve got the highlights here from Bluffton High’s Class of 2017 graduation.
- 1. The umbrellas were out, but to protect from the sun - not the rain. Last year’s indoor event was held in the gym, with an overflow crowd watching on closed circuit from the cafeteria. This year, a capacity crowd converged on the football field. The stands filled up quickly, with friends and family then standing against the fence for the next best view.
- 2. Salutatorian Virginia Scott gave a touching speech and noted several classmates who were missed.
- 3. Can anyone track down that selfie Valedictorian Meleena Lin took to open her speech?
- 4. Every student walking off the stage received a flower and a photo of them with their diploma. Though some were too much in a hurry to start their new journey that they didn’t stop for the photo.
- 5. Everyone broke that rule where you’re not supposed to cheer for individual students and instead wait until the end. But we all knew that was going to happen.
