May 29, 2017 3:51 PM

Student news: Pennsylvania College of Technology dean’s list

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Crystal L. Howard of Bluffton was named to the dean’s list at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa.

Howard is earning her bachelor of science degree in applied health studies.

