Student news: Coastal Carolina University president’s list

Several area students have been named to the Coastal Carolina University’s president’s list for the spring semester.
They are:
▪ Emily Eastham, a marketing major, of Bluffton
▪ Olumiwale Grant, a early childhood education major, of Hilton Head Island
▪ Keelin Sanz, a musical theater major, of Hilton Head Island
▪ Bendrea Washington, a biology major, of Ridgeland
▪ Nicholas Whaling, a sociology major, of Hilton Head Island
▪ Lucia Zats, a communication major, of Hilton Head Island
To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average and must be enrolled full time.
