May 29, 2017 3:49 PM

Student news: Coastal Carolina University president’s list

Posted by Sandra Ross

Several area students have been named to the Coastal Carolina University’s president’s list for the spring semester.

They are:

▪  Emily Eastham, a marketing major, of Bluffton

▪  Olumiwale Grant, a early childhood education major, of Hilton Head Island

▪  Keelin Sanz, a musical theater major, of Hilton Head Island

▪  Bendrea Washington, a biology major, of Ridgeland

▪  Nicholas Whaling, a sociology major, of Hilton Head Island

▪  Lucia Zats, a communication major, of Hilton Head Island

To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average and must be enrolled full time.

