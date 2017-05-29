Education

5 schools named as recipients of TangerKIDS Grant

Tanger Outlets, Hilton Head announced five Beaufort County schools as this year’s recipients of a TangerKIDS Grant.

The program is designed to award grant money to local schools in the communities where Tanger Outlet Centers are located. Grants awarded this month will benefit schools for the 2017-18 school year.

Recipients

▪  Beaufort Middle School for “Stand-Up Desks”

▪  Bluffton High School for “Mastering Digital Photography and the DSLR Camera”

▪  Coosa Elementary School for “Leader Dream Scapes”

▪  H. E. McCracken Middle School for “Amazing Spaces”

▪  May River Montessori School for “Hands on Materials for a Montessori Classroom”

