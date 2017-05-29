Education

May 29, 2017 3:38 PM

Whale Branch seniors earn college degrees along with high school diplomas

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Six Whale Branch Early College High School seniors picked up their high school diplomas Friday evening having already earned two years of college course credits.

The students took advantage of a partnership with the Technical College of the Lowcountry that allows Whale Branch students to take college courses — and earn two-year associate’s degrees —while still in high school and at no cost to themselves or their parents. The TCL degree represents a two-year head-start as the students work toward earning a bachelor’s degree or entering the workforce.

The six Whale Branch seniors actually earned “double” TCL associate’s degrees in both arts and science. They are Thomas Felver, Destiny Hall, Briona Millidge, Liliana Molina, Thomas Vicuna and Judah Wood.

Twelve other Whale Branch seniors graduated Friday with college certificates for completing significant college-level coursework at TCL: Ebony Beasley, Tariq Clark, Kendra Crawford, George Delaney, Jordan Johnson, Kaya Maat, Elisabeth McMillan, Micaela Minter-Ford, Dayvon Polite, Tyleasha Robinson, Evelyn Serrano-Mundo and Shawna Wright.

